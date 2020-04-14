Hoey Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RTN. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon stock remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

