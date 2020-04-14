Hoey Investments Inc. Purchases 1,647 Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ETJ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.10. 62,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,039. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

