Hoey Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $58.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $709.89. 29,349,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,189,500. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of -140.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $586.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

