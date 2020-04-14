Hoey Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGY. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,304,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 275,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the third quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 91,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.