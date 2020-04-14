Hoey Investments Inc. Invests $160,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after acquiring an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. ValuEngine upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.46.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $16.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.55. 10,968,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.38 and a 200 day moving average of $325.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

