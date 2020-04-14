Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 165.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,035,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

