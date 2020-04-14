Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 31.6% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.9% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.97. 29,744,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,684,712. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.70. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.84.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

