Hoey Investments Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 235.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. 8,249,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,446,092. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

