Hoey Investments Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,341,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,017. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%.

About DE ENHANCED GLB/COM

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

