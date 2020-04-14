Hoey Investments Inc. Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 3.9% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 94,735 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,595 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $27,550,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,262,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,883. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

