Hoey Investments Inc. Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.13. 1,456,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,154,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

