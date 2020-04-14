Hoey Investments Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 57.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.5994 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.