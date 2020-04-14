Hoey Investments Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,029,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,704,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.70.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.80. 2,981,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average is $218.76. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

