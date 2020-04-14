Hoey Investments Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 213,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

