Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

