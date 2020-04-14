Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,873,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,395,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $513.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

