Hoey Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,148. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $49,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

