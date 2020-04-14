Hoey Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Pfizer comprises 0.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,930,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

