Hoey Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 429.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,587,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,878,000 after acquiring an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,689,000 after buying an additional 723,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after buying an additional 7,980,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,707,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,900,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

