Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,810 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises 0.8% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.55.

In other news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 931,057 shares of company stock worth $108,488,253.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. 10,338,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,555,917. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,779.10. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

