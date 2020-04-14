Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ makes up 7.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TQQQ traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,909,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

