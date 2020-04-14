Hoey Investments Inc. Acquires 12,705 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 397.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 811,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,513,000 after buying an additional 393,308 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 177,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 65,257 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 141,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Shares of JNJ traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.26. 10,032,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $138.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

