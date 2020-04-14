Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price rose 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 14,079 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 400,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.