Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Stock Price Up 15.8%

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)’s share price rose 15.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 14,079 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 400,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 71,283 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)
Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
