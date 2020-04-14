HML (LON:HMLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 1942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

HML Company Profile (LON:HMLH)

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

