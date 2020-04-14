Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.16, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

