Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) were up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30, approximately 32,686 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 887,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of analysts have commented on HCR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hi-Crush from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of Hi-Crush to a “sell” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

