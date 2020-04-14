HeroNode Price Hits $0.0001 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market cap of $132,608.15 and $1,685.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, LBank and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.04 or 0.02764454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00226071 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HeroNode was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

