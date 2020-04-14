Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.40

Hermes Pacific Investments PLC (LON:HPAC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 47 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.53).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24.

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

