Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 170,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

PEG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,230. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

