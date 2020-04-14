Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

LPLA traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

