Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,400 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after purchasing an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,458,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,837,000 after purchasing an additional 186,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after purchasing an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 687,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

