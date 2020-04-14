Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 63,300 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 2.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $31,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,252,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 21,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,652. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

