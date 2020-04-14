Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 32,000 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,750,000 after purchasing an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,754. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

