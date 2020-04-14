Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 23,800 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Aecom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,044,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,450,000 after acquiring an additional 65,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aecom by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,949,000 after purchasing an additional 126,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,131,000 after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aecom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,623,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,169,000 after acquiring an additional 119,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,512. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.41. Aecom has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

