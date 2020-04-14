Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 22,300 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Synaptics makes up approximately 1.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Synaptics worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 760,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,044,000 after acquiring an additional 152,724 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,141,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNA stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The company had a trading volume of 439,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,770. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Redstone raised Synaptics to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

