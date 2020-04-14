Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 21,300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison makes up about 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.30. 1,772,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,717. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.