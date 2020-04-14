Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. 495,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

