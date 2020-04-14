Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Spire comprises about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Spire worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Spire by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

SR stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 212,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. Spire Inc has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.22 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, FIX started coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

