Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 16,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Sempra Energy worth $29,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $924,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after acquiring an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Sempra Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,287,000 after purchasing an additional 141,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. 1,696,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

