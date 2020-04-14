Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,500 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Avangrid worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after buying an additional 162,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

NYSE AGR traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 564,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

