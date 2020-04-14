Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 10,700 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of Northwest Natural worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 126,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,560. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

