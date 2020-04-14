Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,051. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

