Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for 2.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $31,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Shares of ATO traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

