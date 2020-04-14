Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 224,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.12. 17,456,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,208,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.