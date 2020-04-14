Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 180,750 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,750 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 262.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 71,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 189,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. 22,859,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464,102. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.