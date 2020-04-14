Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,657 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of SYNNEX worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 21.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $4,416,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,655,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of SNX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,762. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total transaction of $376,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,918 shares of company stock worth $4,420,188. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.