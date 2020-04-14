Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Fortis makes up 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $39.50. 647,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,359. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.