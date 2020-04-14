Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of First American Financial worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 94.6% during the first quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. 1,070,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,386. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens lifted their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

