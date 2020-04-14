Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of KB Home worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.72.

KBH stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 3,024,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.