Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.84 Million Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Landstar System worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 297,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

